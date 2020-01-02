Cyberspace Solarium Commission May Complete Defense Report by March

A legislative commission has drafted a strategic report on the federal government's cyber defense, and is nearing the document's finalization, The Hill reported Wednesday.

Lawmakers and industry executives make up the Cyberspace Solarium Commission, which according to officials, could finalize the strategy by March. President Trump recently signed the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act that includes an extension of the strategy's deadline.

Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., a commission member, told The Hill his group is probable to publish the strategy before the extended deadline dated April 30. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, who co-chairs the commission, said the strategic report would also provide information that state and local governments could use as guidance.