Michael W. Wallace Named COO of Spok; Vincent D. Kelly Quoted

Spok Holdings has named Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Michael Wallace as chief operating officer with immediate effect, the company announced on Thursday.

“Spok’s strategy has never been more compelling and I am incredibly energized to help lead the company to its next phase of innovation tied with operational excellence and organizational effectiveness,” said Wallace.

Wallace will continue as the company’s CFO, he assumed the role in March 2017, along with his new responsibilities for support, maintenance and marketing organizations. He brings twenty-five years of financial and operational executive experience to his new position.

“Mike’s deep experience in medical services, software development, digital/interactive marketing and regulatory compliance has been invaluable as we develop our software as a service (SaaS) platform and our subscription-based pricing mood,” said Vincent D. Kelly, CEO of Spok.

Prior to his tenure with Spok, Wallace was the executive vice president and CFO at Intermedix from Aug. 2013 through March 2017. He was responsible for operations of its captive offshore presence of 900 employees in Lithuania.

In addition, Wallace has also served in various leadership roles with Elephant Group, Radiology Corporation of America, the Security and Exchanges Commission (SEC), KPMG and various other organizations since 1990.

“I look forward in this new role to support Spok in capturing the large market opportunity ahead of us and for sustained, long-term growth. Vince and this executive team recognize and appreciate the importance of Spok’s mission, to deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes, and I am proud to be a part of it,” Wallace added.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Springfield, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes.

Top hospitals rely on the Spok Care Connect platform to enhance workflows for clinicians, support administrative compliance, and provide a better experience for patients. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok solutions. Spok is making care collaboration easier.