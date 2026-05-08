The Department of Homeland Security logo. DHS has a purchasing tool designed to guide agencies select C-UAS technologies
The Department of Homeland Security's National Urban Security Technology Laboratory developed a purchasing tool to enable first responders to evaluate counter-drone technologies.
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DHS Offering Free Tool to Guide Counter-Drone Technology Acquisitions

3 mins read
  • DHS’ C-UAS Purchasing Tool offers a standardized framework to help first responders select counter-drone technologies
  • The tool helps agencies compare counter-drone technologies based on mission needs, terrain, budget and operational environments.
  • Agencies can use the purchasing tool to maximize FEMA C-UAS Funding

The Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate is providing a free resource designed to help first responders pick and acquire counter-unmanned aerial systems technology. 

The agency said Thursday that the C-UAS Purchasing Tool, developed by S&T’s National Urban Security Technology Laboratory, is intended to serve as a standardized framework for national security and public safety agencies seeking tools to detect, track, identify and mitigate drone threats. 

“As drones become a permanent fixture in our airspace, front-line responders must have the right C-UAS tools for the mission,” NUSTL Director Alice Hong stated. “By providing a data-driven framework to compare vendor offerings, our purchasing tool empowers public safety agencies to make informed, mission-focused procurement decisions with confidence.”

DHS Offering Free Tool to Guide Counter-Drone Technology Acquisitions

Gain a deeper understanding of how the proliferation of drone use has evolved into a national security and public safety threat at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12. DHS leaders will be present at the event to discuss its UAS and C-UAS initiatives and other agency priorities. Tickets are now available here.

What Does the C-UAS Purchasing Tool Offer?

According to DHS, S&T’s C-UAS Purchasing Tool provides tailored scorecards that compare vendor offerings against mission requirements. The tool takes into consideration operational factors such as terrain, budget and radio frequency environments to help agencies identify suitable counter-drone technologies for their needs.

Steven Willoughby, executive director of DHS’ newly established Program Executive Office for UAS and C-UAS, shared that the purchasing tool was created with first responders in mind. 

“It helps ensure those on the front lines have access to the most effective counter-drone solutions to keep their communities safe,” he added. 

How Does the Tool Support FEMA’s C-UAS Grant Program?

DHS said the C-UAS Purchasing Tool is meant to help agencies maximize funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems grant program launched in October 2025.

Under the initiative, FEMA allocated an initial $250 million to the National Capital Region and the 11 states hosting FIFA World Cup 2026 matches to strengthen drone detection and mitigation capabilities. FEMA plans to distribute an additional $250 million to states and territories in fiscal year 2027 to expand national drone detection and response capabilities.

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