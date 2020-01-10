Recent Events May Provide Opportunity for U.S. to Explore ‘Defend Forward’ Cyber Strategy Against Iran

Recent U.S.-Iran engagements may be an opportunity for the U.S. personnel to explore the ‘defend forward’ strategy that involves carrying out cyber operations in non-U.S. networks, Fifth Domain reported Thursday .

On Jan. 2, the U.S. conducted a drone strike against Iran and Iran fired missiles on Jan. 7 against an Iraq military base that stationed American service members. Security specialists believe that Iran may execute cyber attacks in the future.

“This Iran situation today is a big test of the ‘defend forward’ approach of this administration,” said James Miller, senior fellow at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory and former undersecretary of defense for policy.

“Will [Cyber Command] take preventative action? Will they do it in a way that our allies and partners support and that can be explained to the public?”

A document released by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency stated that Iran and its proxies “history of leveraging cyber and physical tactics” such as disruptive cyber operations, disinformation and espionage.