CISA Issues Cybersecurity Guidance Amid US-Iran Tensions

Brenda Marie Rivers January 7, 2020 News

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency released a guidance for organizations to defend their information technology infrastructure against potential attacks from Iranian adversaries.

According to the Department of Homeland Security component, organizations must develop a well-established emergency preparedness plan, monitor internal security capabilities, assess threat reporting procedures, exercise incident response strategies and ensure offline backups for critical data.

CISA also called on organizations to evaluate steps taken for cyber preparedness, including risk analysis, staff training, network monitoring, vulnerability scanning, patching and account protection.

“Recent Iran-U.S. tensions have the potential for retaliatory aggression against the U.S. and its global interests,” CISA said. “Iran has exercised increasingly sophisticated capabilities to suppress social and political perspectives deemed dangerous to its regime and to target regional and international adversaries.”

The agency noted that Iran and its proxies “have a history” of disruptive cyber operations, espionage, intellectual property theft, disinformation campaigns, anti-U.S. attacks, unmanned aircraft system threats and improvised explosive device-based attacks.

