Stuart McGuigan Talks State Dept IT Modernization Priorities

Stuart McGuigan, chief information officer of the State Department, said he is prioritizing efforts to leverage machine learning and implement a data-driven approach to information technology optimization across the department’s individual offices, FCW reported Tuesday.

McGuigan told attendees at an ACT-IAC conference that the department uses data analytics to evaluate the needs of each bureau and office. The department’s IT Executive Council is the main entity that oversees the effort, he noted.

"Oversight is not the same as operate,” said McGuigan. “We're a decentralized organization. We need to put people and expertise near and close to the customer and the problem. We need to give them enough autonomy to get things done."

According to McGuigan, the department also developed a mobile app designed to facilitate “talking points” between its employees and industry in an effort to streamline acquisition procedures. The app is slated to go live in five weeks.

The department is expected to release the follow-on to its Vanguard contract for IT services in 2021. Vanguard II may include vendor teaming activities and other efforts to foster industry collaboration, according to the report.