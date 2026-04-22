Erich Hernandez-Baquero. The Raytheon executive has been nominated to serve as an assistant secretary of the Air Force.
President Donald Trump has nominated Erich Hernandez-Baquero, a Raytheon executive, to serve as assistant secretary of the Air Force.
Photo: Erich Hernandez-Baquero/LinkedIn
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Erich Hernandez-Baquero Nominated for Air Force Assistant Secretary Role

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President Donald Trump has nominated Erich Hernandez-Baquero, a Raytheon executive, to serve as an assistant secretary of the Air Force, the White House said Tuesday.

Erich Hernandez-Baquero Nominated for Air Force Assistant Secretary Role

As the White House taps a new leader to help shape how the military acquires next-generation space systems, the conversation around air and space priorities continues to gain momentum. Join defense and industry leaders at the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30, as they discuss the future of space capabilities and defense innovation. Register now!

What Does the Air Force Assistant Secretary for Space Acquisition & Integration Do?

SpaceNews reported that Hernandez-Baquero was nominated to serve as assistant secretary of the Air Force for space acquisition and integration, a role that oversees how the U.S. military acquires and fields space systems.

The position is responsible for guiding acquisition strategy, managing budgets and overseeing program execution for a range of space-related systems, including satellites, ground infrastructure and data networks. It operates within the Department of the Air Force and maintains close coordination with the U.S. Space Force.

The role was created to streamline oversight of military space acquisition efforts. If confirmed, Hernandez-Baquero would be the second person to serve in the position.

Who Is Erich Hernandez-Baquero?

Hernandez-Baquero is a space technology leader who currently serves as vice president for space intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance at RTX subsidiary Raytheon. He joined Raytheon in 2021 as executive director of program management, space and command and control, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He is a retired U.S. Air Force colonel who previously held senior roles at the National Reconnaissance Office, including principal deputy director of the ground enterprise directorate and deputy director of geospatial intelligence.

The U.S. Air Force Academy graduate holds a doctorate in imaging science from the Rochester Institute of Technology.

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