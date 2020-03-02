Brian Whittaker Talks Plans for GSA’s 18F Digital Services Arm

Brain Whittaker, acting director of the General Services Administration’s 18F unit, said he seeks to promote collaborations between the digital services component and other GSA efforts, Fedscoop reported Friday. The 18F arm operates under the agency’s Technology Transformation Service.

Whittaker, previously the deputy executive director of GSA’s Centers of Excellence initiative, was named to his current role last month. According to Whittaker, his experience as CoE head will help him foster partnerships across the agency.

“I want to find the ideal partner agency that’s all in on a digital transformation and really open to us bringing all of what TTS, [the Federal Acquisition Service] and GSA has to bear in this domain,” he noted. “The opportunity to collaborate across organizations has me excited, and the opportunity to build on the foundation that 18F leadership has provided for me.”

Whittaker added that he is working on establishing “remote-first” approaches that will streamline operations with staff in various locations.