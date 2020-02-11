Brian Whittaker Appointed to Lead GSA Digital Services on Acting Basis

Brian Whittaker, deputy executive director of General Services Administration's the Centers of Excellence initiative, has been named acting director of 18F, GSA's digital services agency, Fedscoop reported Monday.

He will succeed Angela Colter who finished her tenure last week. Colter led 18F, part of GSA's Technology Transformation Service, over a span of four years.

“In this new leadership role, I will begin by getting a better idea of the needs of 18F employees, collecting feedback from partners and identifying areas in government where we can make the biggest impact," Whittaker told Fedscoop.

The new 18F leader joined GSA in 2016 as a program manager for contract vehicles in collaboration with the Office of Management and Budget.

The experienced program lead also held roles with private sector firms such as Grant Thornton and Lockheed Martin where he oversaw federal procurements of airport security tools.