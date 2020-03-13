Dave Levy, AWS Federal VP, Receives Third Consecutive Wash100 Award From Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic

Jim Garrettson, founder and CEO of Executive Mosaic, presented Dave Levy, vice president of federal business for Amazon Web Services (AWS), his third consecutive Wash100 Award as part of the 2020 selection. Executive Mosaic recognizes Levy for leading the push for information technology modernization and cloud adoption for federal agencies as well as forming significant partnerships to advance AWS’ capabilities. Levy has previously won the most prestigious award in all of government contracting (GovCon) for leading loud adoption initiatives as well as IT modernization to improve and accelerate cloud applications for the federal government. Those initiatives continued last year with Levy advocating for the U.S. government to reform its procurement process to accelerate technology adoption and drive IT modernization efforts at federal agencies during an interview in June 2019. “It’s an industry approach that’s going to be taken to change procurement, to help them adapt to modern laws. Do we need changes in the far perhaps, yes, but I think we need fundamental policy changes, a legislative approach to change procurement for technology,” he added. Under his leadership, AWS also formed significant partnerships in 2019 to drive the company’s missions towards more open data, collaboration and cloud platforms. In June 2019, AWS gave Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) “premier” consulting partner status to help customers meet the requirements with the use of cloud technology under AWS’ Partner Network. Most recently, AWS partnered with Credence Management Solutions to complete the migration of five applications operated by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to the AWS GovCloud environment. AWS noted the transition to GovCloud helped optimized DLA’s security posture and infrastructure management capacities. Levy elaborated that the partnership will serve as the basis for the potential migration of the Department of Defense’s mission tools to the cloud. Executive Mosaic congratulates Dave Levy and Amazon Web Services for his 2020 Wash100 Award selection. Levy has established himself as a top executive in the government contracting sector for leading the push for information technology (IT) modernization and cloud adoption for federal agencies as well as forming significant partnerships to advance AWS’ capabilities. About The Wash100 The Wash100 Award, now in its seventh year, recognizes the most influential executives in the GovCon industry as selected by the Executive Mosaic team in tandem with online nominations from the GovCon community. Representing the best of the private and public sector, the winners demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement and vision. Visit the Wash100 site to learn about the other 99 winners of the 2020 Wash100 Award. On the site, you can submit your 10 votes for the GovCon executives of consequence that you believe will have the most significant impact in 2020.