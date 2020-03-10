Deltek
Home / News / Navy Designates Hershel Woody” Williams Vessel as Warship”

Navy Designates Hershel Woody” Williams Vessel as Warship”

Nichols Martin March 10, 2020 News

The U.S. Navy has commissioned Expeditionary Sea Base Hershel "Woody" Williams as a naval warship, shifting the vessel's role from a Military Sealift Command unit. The recommissioning changes the ship's designation from USNS to USS, the U.S. Marine Corps said Monday.

Hershel Woodrow Williams, a retired USMC officer and the ship's namesake, delivered an address on the ship's potential contributions as a naval ship.

“I’m grateful to all those who have the expertise to put something like this together,” said Williams, who is a Medal of Honor recipient.

As a naval warship, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams may now support a wider range of maritime warfare missions. The U.S. Navy announced earlier this year that it plans to commission all expeditionary sea bases as naval ships.

Check Also

Why Government Contactors are Uncertain of DoD’s CMMC Regulations

After the Department of Defense (DoD) released the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification in Jan. 2020, contractors have begun to question the logistics and implementation of the new cybersecurity regulations. The scale and cost of the regulation change has been clouded by uncertainty. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved