NCI Introduces Empower Platform to Boost AI Adoption; Paul Dillahay Quoted

NCI Information Systems (NCI), a leading provider of advanced information technology solutions and professional services to U.S. federal government agencies, today announced the launch of the NCI Empower platform to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) adoption in the public sector, the company announced on Thursday.

“AI is an enabling technology that, when coupled with NCI’s foundation as a respected solution integrator for defense, civilian, and intelligence agencies, creates unprecedented levels of efficiency and collaboration for our customers,” said Paul Dillahay, 2020 Wash100 Award recipient and president and CEO of NCI. “Scaling Humans through our NCI Empower platform will produce a government workforce that is exponentially more creative and productive.”

NCI has designed Empower as an open-architecture platform, available for all customers, on‑prem or in the cloud. The platform will provide secure, containerized access to the lowest levels of their organization to empower teams to build, deploy and share their AI solutions while delivering continuous data ingestion.

In addition, Empower will provide a continuous learning capability to ensure that as one AI solution increases its impact and effectiveness, all other solutions benefit from that learning. NCI has combined commercially available AI solutions with AI and Process Engineering (ShaiPE) methodology, along with rapid execution and development capabilities, to supply expansive efficiencies and decision-making abilities for the federal government.

NCI was awarded one of the largest contracts in its history to help manage the Department of Defense enterprise IT infrastructure and has utilized its Shai framework to deliver on its people first commitment while harnessing next-generation, innovative AI solutions.

The launch of the NCI Empower platform is a continuation of the company’s commitment to combine human power and technology, allowing organizations to focus on solving the most pressing, mission-critical challenges they face.

“Our philosophy has always been that by Scaling Humans with Artificial Intelligence, or Shai®, a workforce can be empowered to reach their full human potential,” added Dillahay. “Today, we are excited to take that philosophy one step further with the announcement of our NCI Empower platform.”

About NCI

NCI is a leading provider of enterprise solutions and services to U.S. defense, intelligence, health and civilian government agencies. Informed by over 30 years of experience solving its customers’ most important and complex mission challenges, NCI has been at the forefront of operationalizing AI methodologies and numerical algorithms for the U.S. government, particularly in the areas of warfighter enablement, digital transformation, and advanced analytics. NCI is a mid-tier systems integrator headquartered in Reston, Virginia, and operates at locations across the globe.