Bill Marion to Step Down as Air Force CIO

Bill Marion, deputy chief information officer of the U.S. Air Force, is slated to depart from the service branch by the end of the month to take on an industry role, FedScoop reported Thursday.

Marion will step down from his role after over 28 years of government service to be replaced by Associate Deputy CIO Arthur Hatcher on a temporary basis.

In an interview with FedScoop, Marion said that Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett and David Goldfein, the service’s chief of staff and 2020 Wash100 Award winner, are “truly driving and understand the need for a digital Air Force and Joint All Domain Operations.”

He noted that he hopes the service will continue to prioritize cybersecurity and zero-trust implementation following his departure.

“We’ll continue to look at cybersecurity from a larger picture and not just a very technical perspective,” he said. “People get comfortable in compliance, and it gets really uncomfortable when we’re accepting risk because it’s a little bit more subjective.”

Marion also discussed needs to implement technologies such as cloud and 5G as well as teleworking and other workforce operations.

