Invictus JV, Joint Venture of Perspecta & Knight Point, Secures Spot on $13.4B SBEAS Program to Support AFMC; Mac Curtis, Tony Johnson Quoted

Perspecta has announced that Invictus JV, a joint venture of Perspecta subsidiary Knight Point Systems, has been awarded a prime position on the five-year, $13.4 billion Small Business Enterprise Applications Solutions (SBEAS) program from the United States Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC), Perspecta reported on Wednesday.

"The complementary capabilities of Knight Point Systems and Oasys International Corporation were brought together to provide the deepest breadth of capability possible to the Air Force," said Mac Curtis, president and CEO of Perspecta and six-time Wash100 Award recipient. "We are excited about the work ahead and look forward to providing game-changing IT services and solutions to, and building a strong partnership with, our Air Force customer."

The indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ), multiple-award program will include a five-year base plus five one-year options. The joint venture represents a qualified small business, eligible based on criteria for mentor-protégé relationships as set forth by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

The company has provided systems engineering and integration services, cloud computing, cybersecurity, infrastructure and data center services, program management and service desk support to customers across defense, intelligence and federal agencies. Knight Point Systems became a subsidiary of Perspecta in Aug. 2019.

The SBEAS program will provide Air Force organizations and other supporting government agencies with a platform to procure a comprehensive suite of IT systems and software development in a variety of environments and infrastructures.

Invictus JV will help develop technology upgrades, cybersecurity, commercial off-the-shelf product management, training, documentation, information display and business analysis services. The company will compete for task orders to provide systems engineering, system architecture and design, cloud migration and advisory services, cybersecurity and risk management and agile software development services.

"We are honored to be chosen to provide next-generation cyber, digital services and technology transformation solutions for the Air Force enterprise," said Tony Johnson, CEO of Oasys International Corporation. "As Invictus, we look forward to putting our combined proven best practices and innovation to the test to address the Air Force's technology challenges."

