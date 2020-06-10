Unanet

CISA Issues Guide on TDoS-Based Attacks to Emergency Comms Centers

Brenda Marie Rivers June 10, 2020 News, Technology

CISA Issues Guide on TDoS-Based Attacks to Emergency Comms Centers
CISA

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has released a fact sheet on telephony denial of service attacks (TDoS) and how stakeholders can prevent these threats from disrupting public safety operations. CISA said Tuesday that TDoS attacks are meant to overload the networks of emergency communications facilities such as 911 dispatch centers through various attack vectors.

The guide, titled “Cyber Risks to 911: Telephony Denial of Service”, provides details on such vectors including botnets, manipulated landline phones, compromised private messaging and mobile phone-based breaches. The fact sheet additionally covers real-life TDoS scenarios and highlights best practices to help agencies prevent TDoS attacks.

CISA’s guide comes after the release of its white paper titled “Cyber Risks to Next Generation 9-1-1” that focuses on strengthening the security posture of emergency communications centers as well as public safety answering points.

Tags

Check Also

DHS S&T

DHS Announces Homeland Security Tech Research Contract Awardees

The Department of Homeland Security's science and technology (DHS S&T) directorate has awarded 26 contracts to 23 small businesses through the first phase of the Small Business Innovation Research Program to explore proofs-of-concept that may respond to homeland security technology concerns.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved