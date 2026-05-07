Joseph Tonon Named DCSA Director

Joseph Tonon, a former Amazon Web Services executive, has been named director of the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency.

Under Secretary of War for Intelligence and Security Bradley Hansell announced Tonon’s selection as head of DCSA on Wednesday.

As DCSA prepares for a leadership transition, federal officials and industry leaders continue to focus on intelligence modernization, secure information-sharing, AI, cyber capabilities and other technologies shaping national security operations — topics that will be explored at the 2026 Intel Summit. Sign up now for the Sept. 24 event to hear experts discuss evolving mission demands and emerging technologies shaping the future of intelligence operations.

Tonon will take over responsibilities from Justin Overbaugh, who has been serving as acting director following David Cattler’s retirement.

What Are Tonon’s Responsibilities as Head of DCSA?

As director, Tonon will oversee DCSA efforts to identify and assess security risks to support national security decision-making.

His responsibilities include overseeing personnel vetting and industrial security operations for government organizations and contractors participating in the National Industrial Security Program. He will also supervise security training and counterintelligence support activities.

Tonon will direct the continued development and deployment of the National Background Investigation Services platform, which supports the federal government’s Trusted Workforce 2.0 personnel vetting modernization initiative.

Who Is Joseph Tonon?

Tonon most recently worked at Amazon Web Services as part of the company’s global defense team.

His previous government assignments include serving as acting assistant secretary of defense for special operations and low-intensity conflict, and as a special assistant to the deputy secretary of defense.

He also served on the secretary of Navy’s staff, where he led technology and data loss prevention efforts. He spent nearly two years at Oracle as director and industry lead for defense and intelligence, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The University of Rochester graduate holds a doctorate from Washington University in St. Louis.

What Is DCSA?

DCSA is the federal government’s largest security agency responsible for personnel vetting, industrial security and counterintelligence support activities. It administers the National Industrial Security Program on behalf of DOW.

DCSA has continued advancing modernization efforts tied to security and information systems. In August, the agency announced plans to migrate its Defense Information System for Security to the cloud as part of its 2025-2030 IT Strategic Plan.

The agency remains responsible for overseeing security compliance across cleared contractor facilities. A recent Government Accountability Office report said DCSA conducted more than 4,600 security reviews in fiscal year 2025 and documented more than 800 security violations tied to cleared contractor facilities. The report also identified challenges related to workforce capacity and risk management oversight.