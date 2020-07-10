AWS Announces General Availability of AWS IoT SiteWise; Dirk Didascalou, Dr. Roy Sauer Quoted

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the general availability of AWS IoT SiteWise, a managed service that collects data from the plant floor, structures and labels the data and generates real-time key performance indicators (KPIs) to help industrial customers make data-driven decisions, the company reported on Thursday.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the general availability of AWS IoT SiteWise, a managed service that collects data from the plant floor, structures and labels the data and generates real-time key performance indicators (KPIs) to help industrial customers make data-driven decisions, the company reported on Thursday.

“With SiteWise, industrial customers can now use the power of AWS to collect, organize, and monitor their industrial equipment data at scale. SiteWise will help industrial customers move beyond data collection and enable them to visualize and monitor all their equipment, so they can focus on their main job of optimizing their operations,” said Dirk Didascalou, vice president of IoT, AWS.

AWS SiteWise will monitor operations across facilities, compute industrial performance metrics, create applications that analyze industrial equipment data to prevent costly equipment issues and reduce gaps in production.

The solution will enable customers to collect data consistently across devices, identify issues with remote monitoring more quickly and improve multi-site processes with centralized data. SiteWise will simplify data collection from the plant floor, structure and label the data and generate real-time metrics.

SiteWise will automatically compute customers’ metrics at the interval defined by the user. All uploaded data and computed metrics are sent to a fully managed time series database, which is designed to store and retrieve time-stamped data with low latency, making it significantly easier for customers to analyze equipment performance over time.

In addition, customers will be able to create custom web applications to visualize metrics across end-user devices in near real-time to help users monitor equipment performance on web-enabled desktops, tablets or phones to identify anomalies, help reduce waste, make faster decisions and optimize plant performance.

SiteWise will also provide interfaces for collecting data from modern industrial applications through MQ Telemetry Transport (MQTT) messages or its Application Programming Interface (APIs). One of AWS’ customers, Volkswagen Group, has been developing the Volkswagen Industrial Cloud to further improve the efficiency of its manufacturing and logistics processes.

“With SiteWise we are able to easily ingest manufacturing shop floor data into the cloud, model and organize those different machine assets within our plants, and then visualize operational data from our cylinder production line in a web application," said Dr. Roy Sauer, director Enterprise & Platform Architecture, Volkswagen Group.

About Amazon Web Services

For 14 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 175 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 76 Availability Zones (AZs) within 24 geographic regions, with announced plans for nine more Availability Zones and three more AWS Regions in Indonesia, Japan and Spain. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs.