Mark Menezes Senate-Confirmed for DOE Deputy Secretary Role; Dan Brouillette Quoted

Mark Menezes DOE

The U.S. Senate has granted Mark Menezes, undersecretary of Energy, the confirmation to serve as the Department of Energy's (DoE) deputy secretary. Menezes will undergo a swearing-in for his new role at a future date to be announced, DOE said Tuesday.

“Mark’s years of experience forming energy policy on Capitol Hill and advocating for sensible energy strategies in the private sector make him extremely well-suited to take on this role," said Dan Brouillette, secretary of Energy.

Menezes formerly served as chief counsel for energy and environment with the U.S. House of Representatives' energy and commerce committee. He has also held roles with energy holding companies Berkshire Hathaway Energy and Central and South West.