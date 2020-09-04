NSF Picks Nine Teams for Collaborative Accelerator Effort

NSF

The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded more than $28 million in funds to nine research teams to support the development of prototypes as part of the second phase of a collaborative accelerator initiative.

The Convergence Accelerator program aims to address national societal issues through the use of collaborative multidisciplinary research efforts, NSF said Thursday.

The selected teams will create approaches in the areas of knowledge networks, future jobs, artificial intelligence and the national talent ecosystem over a 24-month period.

NSF previously awarded $39M to 43 research grants in 2019 under the accelerator program's initial phase for collaborative fundamental scientific exploration efforts.

Douglas Maughan, a program head at NSF, said the 2019 teams managed to build their initial concepts and work with various partners and clients.

The awardees are: