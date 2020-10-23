Gen. John Raymond: Space Force Nearing Completion of Planning for Systems-Focused Command

Gen. John Raymond Space Ops Chief Space Force

Gen. John Raymond, chief of space operations and a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, said the U.S. Space Force is in the final stages of planning a technology research-focused field command, Space News reported Thursday.

The service branch's future Space Systems Command would lead and manage efforts to design, develop and procure satellites and other space technologies. Raymond said Thursday at a virtual event that USSF expects to establish the command in spring next year. A three-star general would lead the future command.

The Air Force Association, the National Defense Industrial Association and the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association co-organized the event where Raymond spoke. Space Systems Command would follow the recently launched Space Operations Command as part of USSF's planned field command trio.

Raymond previously announced plans to establish a digital service within USSF to bolster the force's security and economic stability.