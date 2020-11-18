FAA, NASA Conclude Drone Traffic Mgmt Pilot Program’s Second Phase; Pamela Whitley Quoted

Unmanned Traffic Management

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and NASA have completed virtual tests of multiple unmanned traffic management (UTM) platforms intended to support drone operations beyond visual line of sight.

FAA said Tuesday that the demonstration events for the second phase of the Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management Pilot Program were hosted by Virginia Tech Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership and the New York UAS Test Site.

AirMap, AiRXOS, ANRA Technologies and Wing were among the UAS service suppliers that took part in MAAP's Oct. 28 showcase. NYUASTS worked with AiRXOS, ANRA Technologies, AX Enterprize and OneSky for the Nov. 9 demo.

“Flight testing UTM capabilities in high-density airspace will help us develop policy for safely and efficiently integrating drones into our national airspace while benefiting and serving communities," said Pamela Whitley, the FAA’s acting assistant administrator for NextGen.

The events featured systems designed to support international UAS standards validation, multisector information sharing, in-flight separation from other aircraft and the development of a flight information management system. More than 100 participants were present at each event.