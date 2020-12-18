Unanet

Northrop Grumman, NASA Complete Last Sunshield Deployment Test for James Webb Space Telescope

Sarah Sybert December 18, 2020 News, Technology

Northrop Grumman, NASA Complete Last Sunshield Deployment Test for James Webb Space Telescope
Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation and NASA have successfully completed the final sunshield deployment test on the James Webb Space Telescope, the company reported on Friday. The successful test will prepare the telescope for launch in 2021.

“The success of this important milestone demonstrates the rigor and dedication of the Northrop Grumman and NASA team,” said Scott Willoughby, vice president and program manager, James Webb Space Telescope, Northrop Grumman. “The sunshield is designed to deploy in space and that is exactly what we validated during this final round of testing.”

The James Webb Space Telescope’s sunshield will offer protection from light and heat emitted from the sun, Earth, and moon, as well as the observatory. The sunshield maintains Webb’s scientific instruments in a deep cold, approximately negative 388 degrees Fahrenheit.

To fully deploy Webb’s sunshield, the Northrop-NASA team will activate the telescope’s components and complete a series of commands to begin the release of devices, which will release the sunshield’s five layers. 

Following the release of several more cable restraint devices, a coordinated series of individual motor movements are completed, which will then deploy and tension each sunshield layer. Then, the sunshield will open into a diamond-shaped form through a system of pulleys and springs.

Northrop Grumman will work to complete the next series of development, including completing the final wing deployments of the primary mirror to verify flight worthiness, followed by a final and complete full systems evaluation before shipping to the launch site.

Northrop Grumman leads the industry team for NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. NASA leads an international partnership that includes the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency. Goddard Space Flight Center manages the Webb Telescope project. The Space Telescope Science Institute is responsible for science and mission operations and ground station development.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Our 90,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Chuck Harrington

Parsons, NJ TRANSIT Deploy PTC System to Increase Transit Safety; Chuck Harrington Quoted

Parsons has announced that NJ TRANSIT (NJT) has completed the final deployment of its Positive Train Control (PTC) system, which will increase the safety of rail transit. "The team worked tirelessly through a global pandemic to ensure the safety of New Jersey's rail network," said Chuck Harrington, chairman and CEO of Parsons and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved