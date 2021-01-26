Siemens’ Teamcenter to Standardize Product Lifecycle Management Platform for U.S. Air Force; Tina Dolph Quoted

Tina Dolph, president and CEO of Siemens Government Technologies

The U.S. Air Force (USAF) has selected Siemens’ Teamcenter software to support the service branch’s digital acquisition and sustainment strategy for critical systems and technologies, the company announced on Tuesday.

“We are incredibly proud to support the Air Force with a toolset that supports their digital journey and fundamentally enhances the way they can field capability with greater speed and agility,” said Tina Dolph, president and CEO of Siemens Government Technologies and two-time Wash100 Award recipient.

Teamcenter, part of the Xcelerator™ portfolio from Siemens Digital Industries Software, is a modern, open and adaptable product lifecycle management (PLM) solution. By leveraging Xcelerator, the Department of Defense (DOD) as well as the aerospace and defense industry can integrate disparate program data and share product performance details anywhere and at any time.

“By providing the Air Force and other defense agencies with a robust enterprise PLM solution, time-sensitive and actionable data can be accessed across the earliest phases of a system lifecycle, resulting in lower operational costs, fewer down times, and overall improved readiness,” Dolph explained.

Siemens continues to work and support the Air Force as it revives and maintains product lifecycle management software applications through a $24.5 million contract through Jan. 2024.

About Siemens Government Technologies

Siemens Government Technologies is the wholly-owned, separate, cleared entity of Siemens whose mission it is to secure and modernize the largest infrastructure in the world, the U.S. Federal Government. It does so by being the leading integrator of Siemens’ innovative products, technologies, software and services in the areas of digital engineering and modeling, efficient and resilient energy solutions, and smart infrastructure modernization.