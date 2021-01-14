Stacy Cummings to Take Acting Undersecretary Role for DoD

Stacy Cummings DoD

Stacy Cummings will succeed Hon. Ellen Lord, 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, as undersecretary for acquisition and sustainment at the Department of Defense (DoD), effective Jan. 20th, DefenseNews reported Wednesday. Cummings will assume the role until President-elect Joe Biden appoints a Senate-confirmed official to the position.

Cummings currently serves as acting deputy assistant secretary for acquisition at DoD and is a career member of the Senior Executive Service. In this position, she advises the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition (ASD(A)) on matters relating to the Department of Defense Acquisition System while advancing innovative, data-driven approaches across the acquisition enterprise.

She previously served as the program executive officer for Defense Healthcare Management Systems (PEO DHMS), where Cummings managed the delivery of healthcare and advance data sharing through a modernized electronic health record.

Prior to DoD, she managed the Joint Acquisition Task Force and served at the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the U.S. Navy. With DOT, she established strategic direction and managed daily operations.

According to the report, DoD expects Gregory Kausner or Dyke Weatherington to replace Cummings as acting assistant secretary of defense for acquisition. Lord led Textron Systems as president and CEO prior to her public sector tenure.