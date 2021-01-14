Unanet

Stacy Cummings to Take Acting Undersecretary Role for DoD

Matthew Nelson January 14, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Stacy Cummings to Take Acting Undersecretary Role for DoD
Stacy Cummings DoD

Stacy Cummings will succeed Hon. Ellen Lord, 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, as undersecretary for acquisition and sustainment at the Department of Defense (DoD), effective Jan. 20th, DefenseNews reported Wednesday. Cummings will assume the role until President-elect Joe Biden appoints a Senate-confirmed official to the position.

Cummings currently serves as acting deputy assistant secretary for acquisition at DoD and is a career member of the Senior Executive Service. In this position, she advises the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition (ASD(A)) on matters relating to the Department of Defense Acquisition System while advancing innovative, data-driven approaches across the acquisition enterprise.

She previously served as the program executive officer for Defense Healthcare Management Systems (PEO DHMS), where Cummings managed the delivery of healthcare and advance data sharing through a modernized electronic health record. 

Prior to DoD, she managed the Joint Acquisition Task Force and served at the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the U.S. Navy. With DOT, she established strategic direction and managed daily operations. 

According to the report, DoD expects Gregory Kausner or Dyke Weatherington to replace Cummings as acting assistant secretary of defense for acquisition. Lord led Textron Systems as president and CEO prior to her public sector tenure.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Chartis Research Recognizes LexisNexis Risk Solutions with RiskTech100 Award

LexisNexis Risk Solutions has been recognized as the category winner for Financial Crime - Data in the Chartis Research RiskTech100, marking the third consecutive year the company has received recognition for the category award, LexisNexis Risk Solutions reported on Wednesday. The RiskTech100 is an annual evaluation of the leading global risk technology providers.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved