VA Uses API Tech to Facilitate Data Transfers With Third Parties

Nichols Martin January 12, 2021 News, Technology

Department of Veterans Affairs

The Department of Veterans Affairs uses a platform that allows for secure data exchanges between the country's veterans and third-party organizations.

VA said Friday its Lighthouse Application Programming Interface allows veterans to share VA health data with third party entities such as iBlueButton and Apple Health. The new API-driven approach also reduces the time needed for veterans to access data and services from the department.

Veterans may use the Benefits Intake APIs to digitally send claims without the need for heavy paper work. Digital submissions now make up more than 5 percent of veteran-sent claims, as a result of Benefits Intake APIs' implementation.

VA plans to further develop API services in support of health data collection and management. The department also wants to apply API technology to appeal submissions and engagements with other federal agencies.

