National Telecommunications and Information Administration logo. NTIA launched a portal for space launch spectrum requests.
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has launched its Space Launch Frequency Coordination Portal to help streamline federal reviews of spectrum requests from commercial space launch providers.
Logo: NTIA / U.S. Government
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NTIA Launches Portal to Streamline Spectrum Reviews for Space Launches

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The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration has launched its Space Launch Frequency Coordination Portal to help streamline federal reviews of spectrum requests from commercial space launch providers.

NTIA Launches Portal to Streamline Spectrum Reviews for Space Launches

The rollout of a new NTIA portal comes amid continued focus on advancing U.S. space capabilities and federal processes. These broader developments will be part of ongoing conversations across the space community, including at the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30. Sign up now for this premier networking event.

In a statement published Tuesday, Arielle Roth, assistant secretary of commerce for communications and information and NTIA administrator, said the new system marks the first step in modernizing federal spectrum management.

How Will the Space Launch Frequency Coordination Portal Help Process Spectrum Requests?

The portal is designed to replace a system previously managed via email and to enable space launch providers to submit spectrum requests for S-band frequencies used in launch operations.

NTIA said the system will provide a more transparent and expedited review process. Through the portal, federal agencies can review and approve requests, provide feedback and access all elements of a request, including comments from other agencies.

How Does the New NTIA Portal Align With Other Federal Space Initiatives?

NTIA said the portal supports an executive order aimed at ensuring U.S. space superiority and is part of its broader effort to adopt digital tools to modernize federal review processes.

In November, Roth outlined a national spectrum strategy focused on expanding access, improving coordination and accelerating approvals for commercial and government users.

The Office of Space Commerce has proposed to speed up the authorization process for satellite servicing, in-space manufacturing and other emerging space activities.

The Federal Aviation Administration has streamlined commercial space license approvals by consolidating all launch and reentry licensing under its Part 450 rule, replacing multiple legacy regulations with a single framework to reduce regulatory burden and improve flexibility.

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