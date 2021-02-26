Clean Energy Advocate Jennifer Granholm Becomes DOE Secretary

Jennifer Granholm Secretary of Energy DOE

Jennifer Granholm, formerly the governor of Michigan, assumed leadership over the Department of Energy (DOE) when she was sworn in on Thursday as the 16th energy secretary. Granholm's swearing in follows a Senate vote of 64-35 for her confirmation as the secretary of energy, DOE said Thursday.

She takes over from David Huizenga who held the role on an acting basis as the Biden administration transitioned in. The new DOE secretary led efforts to implement clean energy, maintain manufacturing operations and support industrial and economic diversity in Michigan.

Granholm said in a blog post published Thursday that after her nomination, she took two months to study DOE's accomplishments over the years.

“President Biden has tasked the Department, his in-house solutions powerhouse, with delivering a cornerstone of his bold plan: the goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” Granholm stated.

“For DOE, that means developing and deploying the technologies that will deliver a clean energy revolution,” she added.