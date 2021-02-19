Digital Transformation Expert Sultan Meghji Joins FDIC as Chief Innovation Officer

Sultan Meghji Chief Innovation Officer FDIC

Sultan Meghji, who helped multiple African banks pursue digital transformation, has been named chief innovation officer of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC). He will oversee FDIC’s pursuit to integrate new technologies into the U.S. financial services sector, the federal insurance agency said Tuesday.

Meghji supported digital transformation at banks in Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania. He also supported the development of peer-to-peer banking system for underserved African and Central Asian communities.

“My personal mission is to engage both public and private sector partners to ensure the financial system of the future is innovative, resilient and equitable,” Meghji said.

The financial technology expert engages in cybersecurity, quantum computing and artificial intelligence research at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He is also a co-founder of financial technology company Neocova, which offers AI and cloud products for digital banking.