Gen. Paul Funk on Army TRADOC’s Efforts to Modernize Training Activities

Gen. Paul Funk Commanding General U.S. Army TRADOC

Gen. Paul Funk, commanding general of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), said the command is updating its training organization framework to cover threats from China and Russia, Breaking Defense said Tuesday.

Funk said at an AFCEA event that his office intends to standardize procedures in the FM 7-0 manual and enable online access to related resources. TRADOC is also working to prototype an Army Training Information System which will handle training management functions by the end of fiscal year 2023.

In addition, the command is looking to implement the Army Futures Command’s (AFC) synthetic training environment which is envisioned to consolidate virtual environments through the One World Terrain system.

Funk noted that he seeks to support the Army’s push to prioritize data initiatives by addressing digital mapping challenges in the terrain system's development.

“Each of us has the responsibility to treat data as a weapons system that we manage, secure, and use to our advantage on the battlefield,” he said.