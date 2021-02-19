Tyto Athene’s Robert Mohr to Join IAB at UMass Dartmouth

Tyto Athene

Robert Mohr , director of Business Development and director of ACUITY Micro Data Center product line, has been appointed as a member of the Industrial Advisory Board (IAB) of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth (UMass Dartmouth), Tyto Athene reported last week.

With his appointment, this marks Mohr’s 16th year as a member of the IAB at UMass Dartmouth. The board features a group of engineering leaders from the electrical and computer engineering industry. Mohr is joined on the IAB by other engineering and subject matter experts from organizations such as Lockheed Martin , General Dynamics Mission Systems (GDMS) and Naval Undersea Warfare Center .

Members of the IAB at UMass Dartmouth are appointed by the ECE chairperson who is an ex-officio member of the IAB. The IAB meets to discuss current issues, review outcomes and examine objectives of the university’s undergraduate and graduate programs. The IAB helps the ECE department assess the technical content and performance of its programs in Electrical Engineering and in Computer Engineering.

Mohr joined Tyto Athene in 2016 as the director of Business Development. In his role, he is responsible for leading Tyto Athene’s global business development and capture. Most recently, Mohr was appointed as the director of ACUITY by Tyto Athene. Before joining Tyto Athene, Mohr served for more than three decades at General Dynamics .

