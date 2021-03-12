Lt. Col. Kristin Saling: Army Must Leverage Data to Update Talent Management Approach

Talent Management

Lt. Col. Kristin Saling, a chief analytics officer at the U.S. Army, said the service branch must work to update its talent management practices as it moves towards multidomain operations, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

Saling, who works under the Army Talent Management Task Force within the office of the assistant Army secretary for manpower and reserve affairs, told the publication in an interview that the service must leverage its volumes of data and address data quality issues to inform decision-making.

The Army has used platforms such as the Integrated Paid Personnel System-Army to expand its data inventory, she noted.

“We really started to realize we needed to bring together all this data that we had on our people to get after our force and understand essentially how we get the right person in the right job at the right time and how we change our processes so that we can do this over time,” said Saling.

She added that the Army seeks to enable personnel to have more control in developing their career trajectories through a “talent marketplace” concept.