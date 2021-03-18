Michael Troutman Joins SIEGE Technologies As CSO

Michael Troutman, chief strategy officer for SIEGE Technologies

SIEGE Technologies announced in March their acquisition of Michael J. Troutman as chief strategy officer (CSO). As CSO, Troutman will be in charge of strategic initiatives and business growth policies at SIEGE.

Troutman will lead the cyber information operations for capture and strategic developments across mobile and embedded systems, wireless security, network red teaming and software security projects for a broad range of commercial and government mission areas.

He possesses over 30 years of experience in cyber and information technology (IT) industries. Troutman engineered dozens of classified offensive cyber customer missions and engineering support missions. Also, he participated in many mission-critical communication projects such as wireless network engineering support of two Super Bowls and Naval Research Labs engineering for cellular recovery efforts at ground zero after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Troutman’s most recent employment was his 12-year stint with L3Harris Technologies . At Harris, he led that company’s information operations domain for a range of intelligence and defense-related customers across a mix of technical, capture, program management and business development roles within the offensive cyber environment. Troutman’s’ titles included advance programs engineer, chief scientist and global strategy lead

As Director of Research and Development with Crucial Security, an asset acquired by Harris in 2009, Troutman built a substantial practice of offensive cyber programs and capabilities within the US intelligence, law enforcement and defense sectors. SIEGE will expect Troutman to apply his knowledge and expertise to help foster SIEGE’s growth and support vital national security efforts.

About SIEGE Technologies

As an advanced research and development company, it focused exclusively on offensive and defensive cybersecurity technologies. The company started with offices in the Boston area in 2010. Since its inception, the firm has enjoyed consistent year-over-year growth from a diverse customer base spanning various government agencies and commercial organizations looking to fund or acquire advanced cybersecurity technologies.