SPA Awarded DOD Contract To Assess U.S. Industrial Base; William Vantine Quoted

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc . (SPA) has been awarded an approximately $32 million five-year contract to support the assessments and investment program office within the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Policy (DASD INDPOL), SPA announced the award on Tuesday.

"Ensuring U.S. warfighting capabilities maintain the advantage over our adversaries is an essential mission of the Department of Defense and one that our team of dedicated professionals is passionate about," commented Dr. William Vantine , president and CEO of SPA.

The contract will require SPA to support the Department of Defense (DOD) to strengthen and protect the resiliency of the U.S. industrial base. SPA will use business intelligence analytics and other methods.

SPA will work with DASD INDPOL to assess the U.S. industrial base's risk, identify mitigation strategies, support the execution of Defense Production Act Titles I & III, and provide industry engagement and liaison support for high-level DOD leadership.

SPA has significant experience working with the DOD. Recently, SPA also secured a five-year $33 million contract with the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment to support its acquisition policy and organizational planning.

"We are honored to have been supporting the Department over the last 16 years, helping to strengthen the defense industrial base and supply chain resiliency. We look forward to continuing this successful partnership with this new contract well into the future."

About SPA

SPA provides knowledge-based solutions integrating technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business solutions to support critical national security objectives. For nearly 50 years, SPA has informed decisions that had strategic and lasting impacts on national security.