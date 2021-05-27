AT&T Lands Four DHS Task Orders Worth $306M For IT Modernization; Stacy Schwartz Quoted

Stacy Schwartz VP of FirstNet and Public Safety

AT&T announced on Thursday that it has secured four task orders from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to modernize and transform DHS’s telecommunications infrastructure with IP-based networking services. The awards have a combined value of $306 million over 12 years if all options are exercised.

The task orders require AT&T to work for networking services supporting the DHS’ Headquarters, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Science and Technology Directorate.

“We’re honored DHS selected us to modernize its communications capabilities with an IP-based infrastructure. We expect the networking transformation to power the many missions of DHS agencies into the future,” commented Stacy Schwartz , AT&T vice president of FirstNet and Public Safety.

The DHS aims to benefit from AT&T’s innovative and advanced communications technology that includes highly secure, reliable networking capabilities that will broadly support critical missions of public safety users across DHS agencies.

AT&T will assist the DHS in virtualizing its networking capabilities on the company’s platform. It will also deliver advanced technologies to DHS such as its IP software-based networking capabilities, SD-WAN, cybersecurity protections that reduce the number of internet connections for improved monitoring and zero-trust networking.

The DHS employs over 240,000 personnel in a wide variety of jobs. In order to successfully achieve its mission, the Department requires a technologically advanced communications platform that offers fast connectivity and data transport in a highly secure manner that AT&T can provide.

The task orders also provide DHS with access to AT&T’s FirstNet, the only network built with public safety for public safety to deliver reliable, always-on priority communications to its first responders and public safety personnel. AT&T is currently working to execute the task orders.