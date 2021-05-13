UMD College Park to Continue Cooperative Research for NASA

University of Maryland College Park

The University of Maryland, College Park (UMD College Park) has received an extension to continue helping NASA pursue scientific space research under a $178 million cooperative agreement.

UMD College Park will work with research partners to support theoretical, experimental and observational studies under the Center for Research and Exploration in Space Science and Technology II through March 2027, NASA said Wednesday.

This work will support astronomy studies pursued by NASA's Sciences and Exploration Directorate at the Maryland-based Goddard Space Flight Center.

UMD College Park's research partners for the effort are: