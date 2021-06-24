Air Force Laboratory Applies DevSecOps to Support Battle Management System Development

Battle Management System Development

The U.S. Air Force's battle laboratory at Nellis AF Base in Nevada is using the DevSecOps software development methodology to help the service branch further develop a joint warfighting system that will facilitate data collection, analysis and sharing among military users.

The Shadow Operations Center has been tasked to create and test information technology applications for USAF's Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) as part of the Department of Defense's Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) concept, the branch said Wednesday.

To support the ABMS project, the center hosted a campaign that brought together multidomain experts at Nellis AFB and encouraged collaboration across 17 battle laboratories that operate under the Department of Defense (DOD).

Participants used experimental tools such as the Project IKE cyber domain visualization platform to view collected data during the JADC2 21-1 campaign. Lt. Col. David Spitler, commander of the 805th Combat Training Squadron, said that ShOC-N works to collect and incorporate data into the tool.

“The best part was that we did not do this for just Project IKE but for several applications all with the intent of shortening the acquisition cycle and empowering the warfighter with tools needed to make better decisions much faster,” Spitler added.

USAF noted the center is looking to adopt machine learning and artificial intelligence technology for data collection efforts.