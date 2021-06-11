Army Research Laboratory, University of Texas Create Algorithm Experimentation Platform; Jaime Acosta Quoted

DEVCOM ARL

The U.S. Army and its partners from the University of Texas at El Paso have developed an integrated platform designed to help analysts evaluate the performance of cybersecurity algorithms in specific situations.

The repeatable experimentation system (RES) virtualizes, emulates, simulates and contains algorithms to help analysts run situation-based assessments, the Army said Thursday. Analysts can use RES to simultaneously run multiple experiments with algorithms in a parallel manner, then render the results for the use of other security researchers.

“This technique constantly shuffles or changes system properties in order to nullify any intelligence information that an adversary may have and that may be used to compromise systems," said Jaime Acosta from the Army Research Laboratory (ARL) within the service branch's Combat Capabilities Development Command.

Acosta and his team also developed a standard mechanism that would allow RES users to produce and share experimentation workflows. The International Conference on Security and Privacy in Communication Systems scheduled for Sept. will virtually feature the team's research.