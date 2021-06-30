ASRC Federal Awarded $83M USSF Contract For Space Operation Services; CEO Jennifer Felix Quoted

Jennifer Felix President

ASRC Federal System Solutions announced Wednesday that the company secured an estimated $83 million U.S. Space Force (USSF) contract to support the Space Operations Command's Wing Information & Communications Support (WICS II) contract.

The contract will run for seven years and requires ASRC Federal to deliver space operations , maintenance and logistics services for the recently activated Delta 6 and Delta 8 organizations.

"We are proud to have earned the mission trust of our USSF customer,” commented Jennifer Felix , ASRC Federal president and CEO.

“We're committed to continue delivering technical excellence as we did under WICS I, including the newly added responsibility for the SDIN and GCCS networks,” added Felix, a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

The contract requires the ASRC Federal System Solution team to support the operational success of missions involving the Global Broadcast Service Operation Center (GBSOC), Defense Enterprise Computing Center (DECC), Military Satellite Communications (MILSATCOM), Maintenance Operations Center (MOC), Space Command Digital Integrated Network (SDIN), Global Command and Control System (GCCS) and Information Assurance operations.

Delta 6 and Delta 8 organizations are headquartered at USSF's Peterson-Schriever Garrison in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

This USSF award builds on ASRC Federal’s recent contract awards. For example, in May, the company landed a significant Defense Information Systems Agency contract to support DISA’s Unified Cyber Situational Awareness program by providing cyber, cloud, information technology and professional services.

The DISA contract is potentially worth $217 million and runs for five years. It requires ASRC federal to build a centralized platform designed to function as a cloud-enabled cyber operations hub across the Department of Defense information network.