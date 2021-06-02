Prometheus Federal Services, Atlas Research Receive Task Order to Support VHA Clinical Decision Support Training Efforts; Renée O’Brien Quoted

Renée O’Brien, research director of Learning and Performance for Atlas Research

Titan Alpha, a joint venture between Prometheus Federal Services (PFS) and Atlas Research, announced on Wednesday that the company had received a task order to support Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Clinical Decision Support (CDS) evaluation training efforts.

The task order was awarded to Titan Alpha on a 10-year, $1 billion VHA Integrated Healthcare Transformation (IHT) contract vehicle.

“Our Titan Alpha team includes training experts and former VHA nursing informatics professionals who have worked closely with VHA to implement accredited CDS and informatics training,” said Renée O’Brien, research director of Learning and Performance for Atlas Research. “We appreciate having the opportunity to bring this experience to VHA to advance CDS.”

PFS and Atlas Research are creating an accredited training course for clinicians and field personnel on the evaluation of CDS interventions.

More specifically, it provides instructional design expertise in refining the educational approaches, resources, and tools necessary to ensure the safety, quality, efficiency, and effectiveness of CDS interventions implemented across VHA.

“The Titan Alpha team brings experience and expertise in adapting traditional course content for online learning and designing appropriate multimedia requirements for optimal learning,” said PFS Principal Carl Fortune. “We are pleased to support VHA in improving CDS for the well-being of our nation’s Veterans.”