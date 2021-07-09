Col. Timothy Sejba: Space Force Opens Center for On-Orbit Experiment and Prototyping Work

Timothy Sejba Director of SMC Space Development Corps

The U.S. Space Force's acquisition and development organization unveiled a 5,930-square-foot facility at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico that will focus on developing and demonstrating warfighting technologies for the USSF mission.

The Space and Missile Systems Center invested $17 million to establish the Rendezvous and Proximity Satellite Operations Center with operations space built to host as many as 50 command-and-control system operators and support personnel, SMC said Wednesday.

SMC added the new facility, which has rooms for mission planning and conferencing use, will operate under Kirtland AFB's Research, Development, Test & Evaluation Support Complex.

“The REPR Satellite Operations Center allows us to carry out on-orbit experiments and prototyping efforts, develop innovative concepts of operation, and demonstrate game-changing technology for the United States Space Force and our mission partners," said Col. Timothy Sejba, director of SMC Space Development Corps.

The branch expects to take over operations of narrowband communications satellites currently managed by the Navy and payloads being operated by the Army in October.