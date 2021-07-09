Unanet

Col. Timothy Sejba: Space Force Opens Center for On-Orbit Experiment and Prototyping Work

Angeline Leishman July 9, 2021 News, Space

Col. Timothy Sejba: Space Force Opens Center for On-Orbit Experiment and Prototyping Work
Timothy Sejba Director of SMC Space Development Corps

The U.S. Space Force's acquisition and development organization unveiled a 5,930-square-foot facility at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico that will focus on developing and demonstrating warfighting technologies for the USSF mission.

The Space and Missile Systems Center invested $17 million to establish the Rendezvous and Proximity Satellite Operations Center with operations space built to host as many as 50 command-and-control system operators and support personnel, SMC said Wednesday.

SMC added the new facility, which has rooms for mission planning and conferencing use, will operate under Kirtland AFB's Research, Development, Test & Evaluation Support Complex.

“The REPR Satellite Operations Center allows us to carry out on-orbit experiments and prototyping efforts, develop innovative concepts of operation, and demonstrate game-changing technology for the United States Space Force and our mission partners," said Col. Timothy Sejba, director of SMC Space Development Corps.

The branch expects to take over operations of narrowband communications satellites currently managed by the Navy and payloads being operated by the Army in October.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

2020 Privacy

DHS Unveils Results of Last Year’s Privacy Tech Event; Arun Vemury Quoted

The Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology (DHS S&T) Directorate has released results of a 2020 effort that demonstrated privacy protection technologies. DHS said Thursday that its 2020 Privacy Technology Demonstration aimed to showcase tools that can help maintain the privacy of people seen in visual media such as photos and videos.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved