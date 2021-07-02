Cypress International Launches “The Cypress Perspective” Podcast; CEO David Halverson Quoted

Cypress International Launches Podcast

Cypress International announced the launch of a new podcast service on Friday called “The Cypress Perspective,” featuring experts across the defense industry as they discuss the latest challenges and initiatives across the Department of Defense (DOD) as well as defense and aerospace sectors.

“We are proud to bring together subject matter experts, like Admiral (Ret) Jamie Foggo, former Commander Navy Forces Europe and Rear Admiral (Ret) Bob Girrier, former Director Unmanned Systems, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations to share their insights on issues so important to the nation’s defense.” said David Halverson, CEO of Cypress International.

Cypress International revealed that the first podcast will be a three-part series focusing on the U.S. Navy’s needs from industry to enable unmanned systems to more effectively support the warfighter in the evolving distributed maritime operations environment.

This three-part series will be moderated by Jim McCarthy, vice president of Naval Programs at Cypress International. After more than twenty years of executive experience in the sector, McCarthy will share his expertise in Navy budgeting, acquisition and risk management spanning weapons, platforms, networks and system integration on The Cypress Perspective.

“We look forward to sharing regular podcasts on a range of important issues from across the DoD and aerospace & defense Industry on the Cypress International website,” Halverson added.

Visit CypressInternational.com to check out the first three episodes of The Cypress Perspective featuring Jim McCarthy discussing unmanned systems for the U.S. Navy. Stay tuned for more episodes from defense experts in the future.