DOE Awards $127M in Grants to 110 Small Businesses for Clean Energy R&D Projects; Secretary Jennifer Granholm Quoted

The Department of Energy has awarded a total of $127 million in funding to small businesses across 26 states working on clean energy technologies. The 110 projects cover various technological areas such as renewable and fusion energy, carbon management and cybersecurity, DOE said Tuesday.

Emissol from Washington state received $1.65 million, the highest share among all awardees, to research a low-cost pathway that would reduce carbon dioxide capture cost.

Creative Power Solutions from Arizona and Susteon from North Carolina each received the second-highest funding for developing an ammonia gas turbine combustor technology and a dual functional materials-enabled carbon dioxide capturing method, respectively.

Other funded projects will focus on lithium-ion battery recycling, lightning-protected wind turbine blade coating, oil and geothermal wastewater reuse and other clean energy technologies.

"These funding awards will help small businesses take their work to the next level, expand their operations and create new jobs, and be part of the fight against the existential crisis of our time – climate change," said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

The DOE Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (SBTT) programs administered the awards, with funding coming from the agency's science, energy, nuclear and environmental offices.