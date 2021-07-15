ID Technologies Acquires Attila Security; Chris Oliver Quoted

ID Technologies

ID Technologies announced on Thursday that the company has acquired Attila Security , an innovative developer of data security products for federal government customers. The acquisition will have Attila integrate with the ID Technologies Archon secure solutions division and bolster Archon’s position as the leading commercial solution for Classified (CSfC) enterprise solution providers.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the exceptional people of Attila Security on board. Together, the Archon and Attila Security teams create an industry-leading CSfC practice that is hard to find anywhere else and boost the company’s value as a CSfC Trusted Integrator,” commented Chris Oliver . ID Technologies’s CEO.

“Combining their accredited technology, expertise and experience enhances the performance and scalability of our award-winning Archon solution suite and enables us to bring it to new government and commercial customers,” added Oliver.

The acquisition and integration of Attila add complementary product IP and technical capabilities, new customers and greater sales capacity to the Archon secure product portfolio.

Oliver also stated, “The acquisition of Attila Security is part of our investment in new CSfC and ultra-secure product innovations focused on both mobile device and mission platform security, creating new opportunities with customers that need to access classified data from anywhere the mission demands.”

Gregg Smith , Attila Security’s CEO will continue to lead the Attila team during the integration process. His involvement ensures Attila’ current clients and partners will continue to enjoy Attila’s products and capabilities.

“In thinking about the next strategic move for Attila Security, we talked to several potential investment partners. What made us feel good about ID Technologies was our shared vision and approach to the CSfC marketplace and total alignment on the value of joining forces,” said Gregg Smith.

“Combining GoSilent with Archon creates a full-service CSfC delivery platform that our partners and customers can rely on for the entire CSfC lifecycle. We’re excited for the potential of what we can achieve together,” concluded Smith.