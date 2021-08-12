Inmarsat Unveils Inmarsat ELERA to Support Global Network for IoT, Safety and Mission Critical Connectivity; CEO Rajeev Suri Quoted

Rajeev Suri CEO Inmarsat

Inmarsat announced on Thursday that the company has unveiled Inmarsat ELERA to serve as a catalyst for the next wave of world-changing technologies and is ideally suited for the Internet of Things (IoT).

In addition, the global narrowband network will also serve global mobility customers with their needs in the aviation, maritime, governments and other select enterprises.

“ELERA is perfectly suited to the needs of the connected IoT world,” said Rajeev Suri, CEO of Inmarsat. “Global reach, extraordinary resilience, faster speeds, smaller and lower cost terminals are all part of ensuring that we remain ahead of others in meeting the needs of our customers.”

The unique capabilities of ELERA, combined with Inmarsat’s superior spectrum and the ideally suited orbital position of its satellite networks, will make it the essential catalyst for new IoT use cases, across everything from autonomous transport and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to industrial and agricultural IoT applications.

This announcement comes following the news that the company had unveiled its plans for Inmarsat ORCHESTRA to bring together the existing geosynchronous (GEO) satellites with low earth orbit satellites (LEO) as well as terrestrial 5G into one integrated high-performance solution.

“ELERA is a further sign of a company with true momentum and one that is delivering new innovations and strong performance,” continued Suri. “We have sharpened our strategy to focus on driving growth, accelerate decision making, launch new innovations, and are creating a more commercially focused, customer-centric culture.”

ABOUT INMARSAT

Inmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the world’s most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. Inmarsat’s long-established global distribution network includes not only the world’s leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end to end customer service assurance.