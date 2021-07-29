Inmarsat Unveiled Plans for ORCHESTRA to Integrate GEO, LEO, Terrestrial 5G Into One Solution; CEO Rajeev Suri Quoted

Rajeev Suri CEO Inmarsat

Inmarsat, a world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, announced on Thursday that the company has unveiled its plans for ORCHESTRA to bring together the existing geosynchronous (GEO) satellites with low earth orbit satellites (LEO) as well as terrestrial 5G into one integrated high-performance solution.

“By combining the distinct qualities of GEO, LEO and 5G into a single network, we will deliver a service that is far greater than the sum of its parts. Our customers will benefit from dramatically expanded high throughput services around the world,” said Rajeev Suri, CEO of Inmarsat.

ORCHESTRA will open up a host of new and previously unattainable possibilities, including close-shore navigation for autonomous vessels, next-generation emergency safety services for maritime crews, secure and tactical private networks for governments and direct-to-cloud connections for airlines.

“This is the future of connectivity and Inmarsat is perfectly positioned to bring it to the world with its proven technology expertise, right base of customers and partners, and financial strength,” Suri added.

“ORCHESTRA ensures Inmarsat is well-positioned to deliver long-term, profitable growth by delivering new services to existing customers, targeting near-adjacent market segments, and maintaining a strong competitive position.”

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the world’s most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides.

Inmarsat’s long-established global distribution network includes not only the world’s leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end to end customer service assurance.