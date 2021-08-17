John Somplasky Named VP of Program Excellence for DSA; Chairman Fran Pierce Quoted

John Somplasky Named VP of Program Excellence for DSA

Data Systems Analysts announced on Tuesday that John Somplasky has received a promotion to become the company’s new vice president of Program Excellence and Quality Management.

Somplasky concurrently serves as DSA’s chief information security officer (CISO). He brings a strong depth of technical knowledge to the role as well as first-hand experience in the company’s cybersecurity program and information security management system.

“John’s leadership in the management of DSA’s ISO and CMMI certifications and our cybersecurity program enables us to effectively serve our customers and expand our opportunities for growth and continued success,” said Fran Pierce, DSA’s chairman and CEO.

Somplasky joined DSA in 2015 as the director of Quality Management and Program Excellence and was eventually promoted to senior director and named chief information security officer in 2016.

Prior to his tenure with DSA, he served as a program director at Lockheed Martin specializing in program management, software development, systems engineering and troubled program recovery for over 23 years.

About Data Systems Analysts

DSA provides solutions to its customers to achieve mission critical goals and is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 registered and appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 3 for Service Projects and for Development.