DOD Opens Cloud Database on Radiation-Hardened Microelectronics; Rich Ryan Quoted

Pentagon

Rich Ryan, director for international programs, nuclear forensics, resiliency and survivability in the office of the deputy assistant secretary of defense for nuclear matters, said the U.S. military has opened a cloud-based library to support the protection of microelectronics used in nuclear systems.

The Department of Defense handles strategic deterrence through its nuclear triad and space systems, whose electronic components can be vulnerable to ionized radiation, electromagnetic pulse and other threatening types of stimulus, DOD News reported Wednesday.

DOD launched the library, known as the Trusted Silicon Stratus Distributed Transition Environment, to provide information on radiation-resistant or hardened microelectronic components.

The Strategic Radiation Hardened Electronics Council and its partners at the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy authorized the library, which is hosted by Arizona-based Nimbis Services.

"Establishing this microelectronics library is key to improving the ability to analyze key parts, their sources and to facilitate government re-use of intellectual property throughout the DOD," Ryan stated.