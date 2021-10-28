LMI’s Karen Britton Appointed to George C. Marshall International Center Board of Directors

Karen Britton , chief digital officer and vice president of communications and marketing for LMI , has been appointed to the George C. Marshall International Center board of directors. LMI recently congratulated the new board member on her appointment in a LinkedIn post .

The George C. Marshall International Center is a Leesburg, Virginia-based non-profit organization which operates the historic house museum of Dodona Manor as part of its mission to develop visionary leaders on a global scale.

Britton, a certified Project Management Professional, joins the Center’s board with more than 25 years of experience delivering program management, customer relationships and strategic technology consulting services to organizations across public, private and non-profit sectors.

Prior to her role at LMI, Britton served as the White House chief information officer, under the Obama Administration, where she led a staff of 400 employees, oversaw a $46 million budget and spearheaded White House cybersecurity initiatives including Agile software development, cloud computing strategies and open-source approaches.

The newly appointed board member also previously served as deputy command information officer for Naval Sea Systems Command and taught as an adjunct faculty professor at the University of Maryland.

Additionally, Britton is a recipient of multiple recognitions including the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award as well as the National Women of Color in Technology Award.