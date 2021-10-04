Navy Submarine Acquisition Program Offices Undergo Reorganization

Navy Submarine Acquisition

The U.S. Navy has reorganized two program executive offices responsible for the acquisition of nuclear-powered ballistic missile and fast attack submarines.

PEO Columbia has been renamed as PEO Strategic Submarines, led by Rear Adm. Scott Pappano, and will oversee the branch's transition from the legacy Ohio fleet to the Columbia class, the military branch said Friday.

PEO Submarines is now called PEO Attack Submarines and consolidates all Virginia-class platform development, procurement and sustainment efforts under the leadership of Rear Adm. David Goggins.

Rear Adm. Edward Anderson will lead a new office tasked with ensuring the delivery of warfare systems to the branch's undersea vessels.