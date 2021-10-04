Unanet

Navy Submarine Acquisition Program Offices Undergo Reorganization

Angeline Leishman October 4, 2021 News

Navy Submarine Acquisition Program Offices Undergo Reorganization
Navy Submarine Acquisition

The U.S. Navy has reorganized two program executive offices responsible for the acquisition of nuclear-powered ballistic missile and fast attack submarines.

PEO Columbia has been renamed as PEO Strategic Submarines, led by Rear Adm. Scott Pappano, and will oversee the branch's transition from the legacy Ohio fleet to the Columbia class, the military branch said Friday.

PEO Submarines is now called PEO Attack Submarines and consolidates all Virginia-class platform development, procurement and sustainment efforts under the leadership of Rear Adm. David Goggins.

Rear Adm. Edward Anderson will lead a new office tasked with ensuring the delivery of warfare systems to the branch's undersea vessels. 

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Jennifer Granholm

DOE to Invest $400M in Basic Science Research; Secretary Jennifer Granholm Quoted

The Department of Energy (DOE) will invest $400 million in basic science research projects that tackle topics related to clean energy, national security and economy. Projects under the new funding opportunity announcement will support fusion energy sciences, high-energy and nuclear physics, basic energy sciences and other topics pursued by DOE’s Office of Science. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved