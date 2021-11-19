CGI Selected to Modernize GSA Acquisition Process, Develop Common Catalog Platform; Stefan Becker Quoted

CGI has booked a task order under the General Services Administration’s CIO Modernization and Enterprise Transformation (COMET) contract vehicle to modernize the agency’s acquisition process by developing the Common Catalog Platform .

Under the potential five-year, $19 million task order, CGI will leverage its cloud-native development, DevSecOps, and human-centered design capabilities to develop and lead a phased implementation of an Application Programming Interface-accessible, web-based application for managing catalog data, the company said Friday.

“We look forward to expanding our partnership with GSA to support their core mission of helping government agencies procure the goods and services they need to execute their missions,” said Stefan Becker , senior vice president of regulatory agencies for CGI.

The CCP is meant to replace the GSA’s legacy desktop-based Schedule Input Program and will provide a centralized platform for catalog management activities as well as increase efficiency for Multiple Award Schedule holders and Federal Acquisition Service staff.

The new application is also expected to improve usability, reduce process complexity and improve information quality for vendors managing catalogs and GSA customer applicants.